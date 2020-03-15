|
Barbara Nancy Dean Youngblood, 24 March 1933 to 9 March 2020; a lifelong resident of Germantown and Mount Airy, passed away peacefully after a vibrant and hustle-filled life.
She was preceded by her husband, Robert Barry, and son Robert Junior; she leaves behind her greatly grieved daughters Susan, Sharon, Sandra and Nancy, and son D. Alex; her six grandchildren and her two great grandchildren.
A graduate of Henry H Houston school, Germantown High School, and a Temple University attendee, she loved her community and was known as an exciting fun friend and acquaintance.
Barbara was a life-long attendee of Mount Airy Presbyterian Church; she was the lead alto in the church choir for thirty years. She was an avid sports woman, and had lettered in three areas in high school and followed all Philly sport teams her entire life. She loved to laugh and could spin a wonderful yarn. Barbara, even as a free-spirited adult, could be discovered riding bikes with the neighborhood children or grabbing all available young ones to take to a drive-in double feature! She was a fun lady.
Barbara was an entrepreneur and hustler who would stretch for friends and family. She would accomplish jobs and chores and offer the rewards to spoil her family. Life-long friends Lois and Sydney were her last great joy in reminiscing the carefree and simple accomplishments of the greatest generation.
We request you say a silent prayer for a woman who was a joy to us all and have a beer in her memory.
Services and interment will be private.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Mar. 15, 2020