Barre J. Yeager died Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, after a long fought battle with cancer. He was 75.Barre was preceded in death by his parents, Jess and Madeline Yeager.He is survived by his wife, Diette, his son, Shannon (Jessica), his daughter, Ashley Conley, his brother, Richard (Ginna Lou), and sisters, Gay Saxton and Lee Whiteside. He was a loving Pop Pop to five grandchildren, Conner, Hailey, Katlyn, Nathan and Jake, and is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and countless friends that were like family to him.Barre served overseas in the U.S. Coast Guard and was known as the man in the 1933 Essex. In addition to his family and country, he loved car shows, Florida State football, watching his grandchildren's sporting events, his church family and spoke in his own language. Barre had a contagious smile that was irresistible, and his positive spirit will truly be missed.Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Aug. 29, at First Sarasota Downtown Baptist Church, 1661 Main St., Sarasota, FL 34236. Burial will be at the National Cemetery in Sarasota. A date is yet to be determined.Flowers may be sent to the church or donations may be made in his name to First Sarasota Downtown Baptist Church.Condolences may be made at the funeral home's web site below.Toale Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory, Sarasota, Fla.