Barry A. Mount Sr. died, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at his home in Newportville at the age of 62.

Born in Bristol, son of the late Margaret (Graham) and Charles E. Mount, Barry has been of life long resident of Lower Bucks County and was a 1976 graduate of Delhaas High School.

For 37 years, Barry was a Truck Driver for Hill Crest Dairy's and Clover Farms.

Barry was a huge Eagles fan.

Beloved husband of 15 years to Wendi Marie (Corey), Barry is the loving father of Barry Jr. and stepfather of Jill Worrall (Chris), Laura Goodbred (Fritz), Bryan Goodbred II, and David Goodbred (Jen).

He is the proud grandfather of Bryan III, Kyrstin, Brayden, Brianna, Wyatt, Khloe, David, Jordynn, Hope and Gulka; dear brother of Terri Myers (Harry) and Randy Mount (Mattie); and nephew of Joann Muth (Dave).

Barry will also be sadly missed by numerous, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Gene Mount (Cindy) and Billy Mount (Patsy).

Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 9:00 until 11:00 am at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his funeral service will be held at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
