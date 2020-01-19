|
Barry Albert Wood of Lower Makefield Township, Pa., passed away on January 16th with his family at his side. He was 85.
Born October 8th, 1934 in Trenton, N.J., he was the son of the late Raymond T. Wood and Jule Wood (Horvath). Barry graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952 and earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Rutgers University in 1956 where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He enlisted in the NJ National Guard in 1957 and served honorably in the US Army until 1963.
Barry had a long and successful career in business management retiring as the President of the New Jersey Credit Union League. He was a patriotic man and always enjoyed flying the American flag.
He was a proud resident of Lower Makefield township for 62 years and was active in the community serving for over 40 years as the Judge of Elections for South 3 at the Makefield School. He always said the best part of serving in that position was meeting and talking to his friends and neighbors. He was active in the Newtown Presbyterian church serving as an elder/deacon.
Barry was a devoted father and grandfather who loved spending time with his family and friends at the shore in Ocean City, NJ. He enjoyed bike riding and camping with family friends Marilyn and John Ellis and relatives June and Russell Smith and their families. He was also a passionate lover of history and enjoyed making annual trips to Gettysburg and other Civil War battlefields with his father, sons, and grandsons.
Barry was a gentleman. He had many friends and treated everyone with dignity, respect, and kindness. He always had a smile on his face and would go out of his way to do you a favor. He battled cancer courageously for over 2 years always keeping a positive, never give-in attitude. For this he will always be an inspiration to his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Norma (Rich) in 2018. He is survived by his loving family who will miss him very much: sons, Brian (Carolyn) and Bruce (Barbara); and grandchildren; Matthew, Brendan, Jessica (Jeff), Stephen, and Lauren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Barry's Life Celebration on Friday, January 24 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and to his funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Swartz Givnish Funeral Home, 323 Washington Ave. Newtown, PA. Interment will follow at Newtown Cemetery.
