Barry E. Blyler of Levittown, Pa. passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 25, 2019, with his loving family by his side. He was 78.
Barry was born in Trenton, N.J. He grew up in Fallsington, Pa. where he graduated from Pennsbury High School. He then went on to attend Williamson College of the Trades and finished his education at the Spring Garden Institute in Philadelphia, Pa.
He began his carpenter's apprenticeship in 1963 with Haverstick Borthwick of Philadelphia and retired in 2006 from Bovis Lend Lease of Princeton, N.J. as a project manager.
He was a lifelong car enthusiast who enjoyed building and working on his own cars. As a result, he joined the Philadelphia Modifiers Street Rod Club and loved traveling with his wife to numerous car shows and events throughout the country.
Barry belonged to the Masonic Lodge #427 of Newtown, Pa. He volunteered at Pennsbury Manor where he enjoyed taking his grandchildren. He also volunteered at Mary's Cupboard.
He was an avid hunter and fisherman who enjoyed being in the outdoors whenever possible. He enjoyed taking trips to the beach with his wife, family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Irene Blyler, and his sisters-in-law, Lori Blyler and Marilyn Cenkner.
Barry will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 55 years, Arlene. He was the loving father of Brandi McCarthy (Tim) and Barry Blyler (Stephanie); the cherished Pop Pop of Timmy (fiancée, Megan), Brandon, Jimmy and Ava; brother of Karl Blyler; and brother-in-law of Charles Cenkner and Donald Cenkner (Faye). He is also survived by many nephews and his niece.
A tribute to Barry's life will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in the name of 'Barry E. Blyler 6W1' to the Williamson College of the Trades, 106 S. New Middletown Rd., Media, PA 19063.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 4, 2019