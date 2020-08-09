Barry J. Stinnett passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, in his home surrounded by loving family. He was 63.Mr. Stinnett was a Trenton, N.J. resident for 38 years and was a hard-working man, working for Zephyr for a few years, then Abtec, Inc. as an injection molder for almost 20 years, and then a maintenance foreman for Burlington Court Apartments until retirement.He enjoyed watching football, especially supporting his local team, the Philadelphia Eagles, and working on home projects.The husband of the late Heather (Page) Stinnett, and father of the late Logan J. Stinnett, Barry leaves behind his children, Adam J. Stinnett of Trenton, and Jason Collins and wife, Debbie, of Royersford, Pa.; his siblings, Anne Pugnetti of Harrisburg, Pa., David Stinnett of North Carolina and Robert Stinnett of Trenton, four grandchildren, Brandon, Savannah, Connor and Tyler; as well as several nieces and nephews to cherish his memory.Services for Mr. Stinnett will be held later due to the Covid19 pandemic.J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,Morrisville