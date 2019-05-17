|
Barry L. Logue passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was 63.
Barry was born in Richmond, Va. to Jeanne (Chappell) and Neil Logue.
He is survived by his loving children, Barry Jr. (Kelly), Matthew (Karen), Timothy, and Sara Logue (Tom Micklas); Colleen Logue (the mother of his five children); his special friend, Antoinette; and siblings, Ed, Norman, Bob (Chris) and Jeanne Gheen. Barry was looking forward to the birth of his granddaughter, Brynnlee.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Carly, and his mother, Jeanne Logue on May 10, 2019.
Barry's family will receive relatives and friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 1200 Park Ave., Bensalem, Pa., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Dominic's Cemetery in Philadelphia. Barry will be laid to rest with his mother, Jeanne, whose Mass and viewing will be at the same location and time.
