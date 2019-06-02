|
Bea Clement passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 81.
She was born in Namkam, Burma, the child of American missionaries in China, Dr. Talmage and Grace Payne. The family returned to the United States on a Japanese boat shortly before World War II started. They lived in East Point, Georgia, where Bea attended public school, then went to high school at Prairie Institute in Alberta, Canada. Bea studied nursing at Georgia Baptist Hospital in Atlanta to become a Registered Nurse and attended anesthesia school at Charleston Memorial Hospital in West Virginia.
In 1960, she married Blanton "Clem" Clement Jr., and continued to give anesthesia until her children arrived. During her married life, she lived in West Virginia, Louisiana, Maryland, and settled in Yardley, Pennsylvania in 1976. Bea loved taking annual summer vacations with her children and grandchildren, cooking and serving food, gardening and doing yard work, making crochet and needlepoint gifts, and spending time at her cabin in the Poconos. Bea cared about all people and had a strong sense of social justice and self-respect. Always gracious and kind, Bea loved making people happy and appreciated the gifts of others. She was a warm and loving friend to many.
A beloved wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother, Bea is survived by her husband, Clem; her children, Grace Clement (Michel Bazin) and Christine Lyons (Michael); her grandchildren, Chelsea Gordon (Luke), Nate Lyons, Ben Bazin, Zach Lyons, Abigail Bazin, Luke Lyons; and her great-grandchildren, Lucy and Joey Gordon. She is also survived by her siblings, Dr. Paul Payne and Priscilla Weese, and her sisters- in-law, Julianne Holladay, Alice Boone, Shirley Clement, and Carolyn Thompson.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Dr. Titus Payne.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to a worthy cause.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 2, 2019