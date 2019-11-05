Home

Beatrice G. (Geiger) Turkel passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Attleboro Nursing and Rehab Center. She was 87.

Born in Newark, N.J., Beatrice spent 60 years married to the love of her life, Jerry Turkel, before his passing. Together they ran the Bristol Newsstand for many years.

In 1982 she started the Co-Ed Singles group, where many members called her "Mom." She was a devoted wife and mother who enjoyed taking vacations with her family and cooking for them, especially her chicken soup and salad dressings. Her grandchildren were her world and she was warm to everyone she met.

Beatrice will be sadly missed by her children, Martin Turkel (Holly Roberts) and Rhonda Turkel, her grandchildren, Jonathan Turkel (Megan) and Nicole Turkel, along with one great-granddaughter, Karleigh.

Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at King David Cemetery, 3594 Bristol Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020.

Faust Funeral Home,

Hulmeville

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 5, 2019
