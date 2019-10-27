|
|
Beatrice K. Witczak (Madsen) of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at her residence. She was 76.
Born in Bristol, Beatrice was a lifelong resident of Bensalem.
She was a homemaker. Beatrice enjoyed flower arranging, baking, cooking, trips to the shore and spending time with family and friends.
She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 53 years, Michael J. Witczak, Jr. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Witczak, III.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing, from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m.
Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the .
Tomlinson Funeral Home
Bensalem, Pa.
www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019