Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Witczak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice K. Witczak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice K. Witczak Obituary
Beatrice K. Witczak (Madsen) of Bensalem passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at her residence. She was 76.

Born in Bristol, Beatrice was a lifelong resident of Bensalem.

She was a homemaker. Beatrice enjoyed flower arranging, baking, cooking, trips to the shore and spending time with family and friends.

She will be sadly missed by her beloved husband of 53 years, Michael J. Witczak, Jr. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael J. Witczak, III.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing, from 10 to 11 a.m., Monday at the Tomlinson Funeral Home, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by her service at 11 a.m.

Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to the .

Tomlinson Funeral Home

Bensalem, Pa.

www.tomlinsonfh.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now