|
|
Bernard J. Manning of Bensalem, Pa. died Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at his home.
Born in Trenton, N.J. to Bernard and Grace (Haney) Manning, he formerly resided in Hamilton Township, N.J. before moving to Bensalem 16 years ago.
A graduate of Rider University, Bernie was a career negotiator for the State of New Jersey Department of Transportation in its Right of Way Division. He was known for his pleasant manner and his ability to achieve results.
He is survived by his sister, Grace M. McDade of Yardley, Pa., his three nephews, Brian, Matthew, and Neil McDade, and his niece Dana McDade.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, at St. Ignatius Church, 999 Reading Ave., Yardley, Pa., where friends may call from 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 1617 John F. Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19103 or Compassus Hospice, 601 Office Center Drive, Ft. Washington, PA 19034.
FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home,
Yardley
fitzgeraldsommerfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 23, 2019