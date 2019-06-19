Home

Benita Gross Obituary
Benita Gross passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 86.

Born in Bristol, Pa., daughter of the late Thomas and Eleanor DiGirolamo, she was a lifelong Bristol resident, residing on Corson Street for many years. Mrs. Gross retired after many years of service from Simon & Schuster/Total Warehouse.

She loved to spend time with her family, spoiling them by cooking delicious meals of roast beef, meatballs and gravy, and baking Christmas cookies. Benita enjoyed going to monthly lunches with her longtime girlfriends.

Wife of the late William J. Gross and mother of the late William T. "Billy" Gross, she is survived by her children, Michele Lockwood and her husband, Edward, Thomas Gross and his wife, Dawn, and Melissa Gross. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kyle and Casey Lockwood, Tom, Courtney, and Connor Gross, and Tyler Flannery. She will be missed by her loving brother, Bart DiGirolamo and his wife, Connie, her brother-in-law, Dan Gross and his wife, Thelma, as well as her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family would like to thank the staff at Chandler Hall Hospice for the exceptional and compassionate care they provided to Benita and the emotional support they provided to the family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, June 22, at Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Church, Bristol Borough with interment following at Bristol Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 19, 2019
