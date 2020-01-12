|
|
Benito N. "Benny" Cintioli, born in Castelfidardo, Italy, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at the age of 85.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margott (Euler).
Benny was the successful proprietor of Cintioli Music Store, which he opened in Philadelphia in 1959. Benny was well known and loved among many musicians in the Philadelphia and surrounding areas due to his personality, good nature, business acumen, and generosity.
