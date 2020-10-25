1/1
Benjamin Horton
Benjamin James Robert Horton of Greentown, Pa., formerly of Langhorne, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. He was 29.

Born in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, he was the son of June Sheffer Horton of Greentown and the late Mark Horton. Ben was a 2010 graduate of Neshaminy High School, where he was a drummer in the marching and concert bands; he attended Bucks County Community College and Lackawanna College, Scranton. He worked as a line cook at several restaurants in the Lake Wallenpaupack area, and currently worked at Albi's Auto Service and Sales, Archibald, where he worked in sales and as a detailer.

Ben enjoyed cooking, exercising, and working on cars. Ben was a true nature and animal lover. He always surrounded himself with a menagerie of pets ranging from the usual cats and dogs, to geckos, turtles and even ducks.

Ben had volunteered in the past at the Dessin Animal Shelter and Loaves & Fishes Food pantry.

He was a loving and caring son, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his sister, Meredith Horton, his uncle, Bill Sheffer and wife, Kristine; and cousins, Sara Sheffer and Kelly Horton Powell.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Robert and Marjorie Horton, and his maternal grandparents, James and Mary Sheffer.

A celebration of life will be held in the Spring of 2021.

Memorial contributions may be made to Dessin Animal Shelter, 138 Miller Dr., Honesdale, PA 18431, or to Loaves & Fishes Food Pantry, Paupack Methodist Church, 557 PA 507, Paupack, PA 18451.

Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home,

Newfoundland, Pa.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
