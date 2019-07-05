Home

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc.
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Benjamin Migliorino
Benjamin Joseph Migliorino Obituary
Benjamin J. "Bennie" Migliorino passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at the age of 95.

Born and raised in Scranton, Pa., Bennie had been an original Levittown homeowner for 61 years, in Middletown Township. He was a member of Queen of the Universe Parish.

For many years Bennie was employed as a Lab Technician with GE Space Technology in Valley Forge.

He was a proud U.S. Air Force veteran of World War II.

While his children were growing up, Bennie was very involved with the Queen of the Universe CYO activities. He enjoyed being a part of everything they participated in.

Bennie was the beloved husband of the late Mary E. (Fisch), and the devoted father of six children: Robert and Mary Migliorino of Ridgefield, Conn., Jean and Michael Spiotta of Coram, N.Y., Lois and the late Warren Dean of Levittown, Pa., Ruth and Edward Pinker of Levittown, Pa., Karen and Christopher Devone of Cinnaminson, N.J., and Joseph and Maureen Migliorino of Levittown, Pa. He will also be sadly missed by his 17 grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bennie's name may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.

James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,

Levittown

www.doughertyfuneralhome.com


Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 5, 2019
