Berenice (White) Edele of Levittown, Pa. died peacefully on Monday, June 10, 2019, at her home surrounded by family. She was 93.
Berenice was born Dec. 31, 1925 in Philadelphia to Catherine and Raymond White.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, John; her companion, Fred Miller who brought her great joy in her later years; her sister, Sr. Catherine Delores, IHM; and her two brothers, Joe and Ray White.
Berenice was a pioneering businesswoman who became the first woman furniture buyer at Pomeroy's and later owned Choice Seating in Cherry Hill, N.J.
She enjoyed theatre, tea, reading, and music and kept fit with long walks for most of her life. She also enjoyed spending time with her family and passing down stories and wisdom to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In recent years she sought comfort and meaning as an active part of the congregation at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Levittown.
She is survived by her children, Stephen (Nancy) and Denise (Michael, Joe), and will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Rachelle (Rich), Damian (Maureen), Derek (Tracey), Nick, and Chloe. She will also be remembered by her great-grandchildren, Mathew, Bryan, Olivia, Dylan, Gianna, Cameron, and Cara.
Relatives and friends are invited to greet Berenice's family from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Sunday, June 23, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 89 Pinewood Drive, Levittown, where her Memorial Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Berenice's name may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church at the address listed above.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 19, 2019