Bernadette C. Schaefer passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. He was 78.
She was the loving mother of the late Emil Karl Schaefer.
Bernadette is survived by her beloved husband of 56 years, Robert, and her children, Robert (Karen), Jennifer, Meg, Matthew (Laurie), Trisha Drouillard (Larry), and Amanda Finley (John). She will be sadly missed by all who loved her.
Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, and from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the James J. Dougherty Funeral Home, Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, Penndel, followed by the Rite of Committal in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, Langhorne.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Sept. 10, 2019