James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc. - Penndel
260 Bellevue Avenue
Penndel, PA 19047
215-757-3379
Bernadette Allen
Bernadette M. Allen

Bernadette M. Allen Obituary
Bernadette M. Allen was called to peace on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was 90.

She will be remembered for her grace, loyalty and strong Catholic faith.

Born in Philadelphia to John and Anna Adair, Bernadette had resided in Penndel for 62 years. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing, lunching with her Sorority friends, and volunteering. She was proud of her Easter Seals Brace for an Ace Award and serving as an Extraordinary Minister at St. Mary Medical Center. She was happiest spending time with her family.

Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, her son, Matthew, and brothers, Jack and Bob.

She was the proud mother of Bernadette Deiss (Bill), Eileen, and John, and a devoted Grandmom to Anne and Brian. She is also survived by her sister, Dolores Hergert, her brother, Paul Adair (Mary), and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Family and friends will be received from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Wednesday, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 225 Bellevue Ave. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions in Bernadette's name be made to .

James O. Bradley Funeral Home,

Penndel

www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 19, 2019
