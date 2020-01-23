|
|
Bernadette (Pietrangelo) Perkins of Levittown, Pa., formerly of Bristol, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 71.
Born and raised in Bristol Boro, she had been a resident of Levittown for the last 50 years. She was a retired employee of St. Mary's Hospital as a medical secretary.
Bernadette enjoyed the Italian things in life, such as cooking, baking, spending time with family and friends and also taking trips to the beach.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Mary Pietrangelo.
Bernadette will be greatly missed by her loving husband of 50 years, Douglas, her children, Douglas A. Perkins and Bethanne Steinhardt and her husband, Edward, and her grandchildren, Jenna Alger and Elisa Steinhardt. She will also be greatly missed by her siblings, Mario Pietrangelo and spouse, Kelly Rauhut, Maria Gladfelter and her husband, Stephen, and many cousins, nieces, nephews and good friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Ann's Church, 357 Dorrance St., Bristol, PA 19007, where her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Autism Society of America, 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, MD 20852.
Galzerano Funeral Home,
Bristol ~ Levittown
www.galzeranofuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 23, 2020