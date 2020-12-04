Bernadine SlivkaBernadine Slivka passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne at the age of 90.Born and raised in Larksville, PA, Bernadine has been a Falls Township resident for the past 67 years and was a former member of Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Levittown.Most important to her always was the love of her entire family, and she was blessed to have been able to spend her time surrounded by that love.She loved her dogs, knitting and road trips. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events and many sporting events at Pennsbury High School, where she was an unofficial adviser to the former football coach and neighbor. She especially enjoyed listening to the Pennsbury Marching Band.Bernadine will be well remembered for her great skill of being able to say the entire alphabet backwards and taught her children and grandchildren the same.She now joins the love of her life, Stephen J. Slivka Sr. and her son, Stephen J. Slivka Jr.Bernadine is survived by her sons, Robert (Terry) and Bernard (Denise) Slivka; her grandchildren, Stephen Slivka III (Melissa), Amy Morris (Tim), Jenna Slivka (Kevin Long), Christopher, Stefanie, Jennifer and Matthew Slivka; her great grandchildren, Kyle, Dante, Mia, Lila, Stephen IV and Hailey; and her daughter-in-law, Kim Slivka Ellison (Jim).The family is thankful for her devoted neighbors, especially Tony and Cindy Barile, who were there to provide love and support whenever needed.Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 10:00 until 11:00 am at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.