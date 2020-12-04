1/1
Bernadine Slivka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernadine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernadine Slivka
Bernadine Slivka passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Saint Mary Medical Center in Langhorne at the age of 90.
Born and raised in Larksville, PA, Bernadine has been a Falls Township resident for the past 67 years and was a former member of Saint Joseph the Worker Parish, Levittown.
Most important to her always was the love of her entire family, and she was blessed to have been able to spend her time surrounded by that love.
She loved her dogs, knitting and road trips. She also enjoyed attending her grandchildren's sporting events and many sporting events at Pennsbury High School, where she was an unofficial adviser to the former football coach and neighbor. She especially enjoyed listening to the Pennsbury Marching Band.
Bernadine will be well remembered for her great skill of being able to say the entire alphabet backwards and taught her children and grandchildren the same.
She now joins the love of her life, Stephen J. Slivka Sr. and her son, Stephen J. Slivka Jr.
Bernadine is survived by her sons, Robert (Terry) and Bernard (Denise) Slivka; her grandchildren, Stephen Slivka III (Melissa), Amy Morris (Tim), Jenna Slivka (Kevin Long), Christopher, Stefanie, Jennifer and Matthew Slivka; her great grandchildren, Kyle, Dante, Mia, Lila, Stephen IV and Hailey; and her daughter-in-law, Kim Slivka Ellison (Jim).
The family is thankful for her devoted neighbors, especially Tony and Cindy Barile, who were there to provide love and support whenever needed.
Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, December 11, 2020, from 10:00 until 11:00 am at Queen of the Universe Church, 2443 Trenton Road, Levittown, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am. The Rite of Committal will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved