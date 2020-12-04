1/1
Rev. Bernard B. Andracchio
Reverend Bernard B. Andracchio passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Jefferson Bucks Hospital at the age of 74.
Born in Ashland, PA, Father was raised in Kulpmont, PA and was a 1964 graduate of Mount Carmel Catholic High School. He achieved his Masters of Divinity at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Seminary in Putnam, NY.
Father Bernie moved to Lower Bucks County 50 years ago and has devoted his life to the service of God and his Church. He has served as the pastor of Christ the King Orthodox Church in Tullytown for the past 40 years.
Son of the late Sophie (Krankoski) and Samuel Andracchio, Father Bernie is survived by his cousins, Jackie Bergonia, Roberta Jarvis, Sylvia Miller, Carole Andracchio; and his lifetime friend, Howard C. Ebersole.
He will also be sadly missed by his beloved dog, Sammy.
Father leaves behind the devoted members of Christ the King Orthodox Church.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, service and interment will be held privately. In Father Andracchio's memory, a Divine Liturgy will be announced at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Father's name may be made to Christ the King Orthodox Church, 465 Main Street, Tullytown, PA 19007.



Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc. - Levittown
2200 Trenton Rd.
Levittown, PA 19056-1421
(215) 943-7240
