Bernard C. Reilly passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 95.
Born in Philadelphia, son of the late James and Regina Reilly, he was a Bristol Borough resident for many years and had lived in Yardley for the past 40 years.
Mr. Reilly was employed as a welder at Badenhasen Corporation for 30 years and then as a staff representative for United Steel Workers of America. He was on the Board of Directors for both the Bristol Senior Center and Lower Bucks Hospital.
Husband of the late Eleanor Reilly, he is survived by his wife, Frances Reilly, and his children, Barbara Squillace and her husband, Dominic, Ben Reilly Jr., Steven Reilly and his wife, Angela, Patricia Richmond and her husband, William, and Michael Loftus and his wife, Cathy. He is also survived by his sister, Irma Backhouse, along with many grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Wade Funeral Home, 1002 Radcliffe Street, Bristol Borough, where friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mark Church, 1025 Radcliffe St., Bristol, PA 19007, or Eleanor's Garden Hospice, 10125 Verree Rd., Suite 202, Philadelphia, PA 19116.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 24, 2020