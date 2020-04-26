|
Bernard C. "Bernie" Huber, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and beloved community member, passed away from cancer on Friday, April 10, 2020 at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was 70.
Born in Altoona, Pa. to the late Boots and Gladys Huber, raised in Fairless Hills, he was a lifelong resident of Lower Bucks County.
A 1969 graduate of Pennsbury High School, Bernie proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. After his discharge, Bernie worked at Hill Refrigeration, Trenton, N.J., enjoyed working security at the "Fizz" night club, selling cars along Old Route 1 and working for the State of N.J. before retirement in 2012.
He was a very proud family man who is survived by his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, his wife, Beth (Dempsey), their daughter, Janet (Lowden) and her husband, Steven, his granddaughter, Ellea Lowden, and his favorite little loves, his great-grandchildren, Jayce and Adalynn. Bernie also was very loved and will be sadly missed by his sister, Margaret (Fisher) and her husband, Tim, of Flinton, Pa., his brother, Tom and his wife, Diane, of Lancaster, Pa., his sister-in-law, Patricia (Jacobson) and her husband, John, of Langhorne, Pa. and many wonderful nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Bernie was a skilled athlete who loved sports and especially enjoyed his involvement in the Fairless Hills Athletic Association (FHAA) - as a player, coach and umpire. He was inducted into the FHAA Hall of Fame in 2016.
He had a contagious laugh; he was a prolific joke- teller and always had a trick up his sleeve to make his friends and family smile. He truly considered his dear friends as family and would do anything for them. He had a zest for life and enjoyed trips abroad as well as his many, many golf outings with friends and the always memorable parties at the "Taj Garage" bar that he built to share good times and create memories with the people he cared for most in this world. Known quite fondly as "The Mayor," Bernie was loved in the community by many and will be sorely missed.
Bernie will eventually be interred in the National Cemetery, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services to celebrate his life will be postponed until a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 26, 2020