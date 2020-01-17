Home

Tomlinson Funeral Home P.C.
2207 Bristol Pike
Bensalem, PA 19020
215-639-0422
Bernard J. Campbell, Jr. of Bensalem passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 81.

Born in Philadelphia, Bernard was a resident of Bensalem for the last 32 years. He worked as a customer service agent for the IRS for 15 years.

Bernard was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. He also enjoyed golfing, watching college basketball and loved to spend time with his family.

Bernard will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 57 years, Joan E. (Eliason).

Loving father of: Joan Campbell, Chrissy Kilchrist (Bob), Bernie, Michael, Billy (Marie), Tim, Jeanine (Frank) and Patrick Campbell (Nicole); Brother of: Walter J. (Eleanor) and John Campbell (Kathleen).

Bernard is also survived by 25 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation, Monday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd., Bensalem, PA 19020, followed by his Mass at 11 a.m. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 17, 2020
