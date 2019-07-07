|
|
Dr. Bernard J. Lyczak of Morrisville, Pa., passed away peacefully Thursday, July 4, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side. He was 81.
Born in Mt. Holly, N.J., Dr. Lyczak lived in New Jersey before moving to Morrisville in 1965.
He was a graduate of Burlington High School, Class of 1955, attended Temple University, and graduated from the Columbia Institute of Chiropractic in 1962. He was a chiropractor in Morrisville for 45 years.
Dr. Lyczak was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church in Morrisville and was a member of the Fr. Joseph D. Gallagher Council of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd Degree.
Bernard was very proud of his Polish heritage, and displayed that pride through music, playing the saxophone and clarinet in several bands, including the Polka Cats and the Music Box Band. Dr. Lyczak was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed golf, and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. He loved to cook and enjoyed gardening, being especially known for his delicious tomatoes.
Son of the late Joseph and Blanche (Ciemiengo) Lyczak, and father of the late Jeffrey B. Lyczak, Ph.D., he is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Lorraine B. (Fierszt) Lyczak; two daughters and sons-in-law, Susan and Stephen Zamell of Langhorne, Pa., and Patricia and Robert Weinberger of Atco, N.J.; his daughter-in-law, Karen Yates of Malden, Mass.; a brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Suzette Lyczak of St. George, Ga.; and eight grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, a niece and a nephew.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate his Memorial Mass at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Church, 201 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067. His interment will follow in the parish cemetery. Friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, 41 W. Trenton Ave., Morrisville, PA 19067.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions in Dr. Lyczak's name be made to Holy Trinity Church at the above address.
J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel,
Morrisville
www.hooperfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 7, 2019