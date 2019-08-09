Home

Bernard M. Rosenbaum Obituary
Bernard M. Rosenbaum of Bensalem, Pa. passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. He was 81.

He was the beloved husband of Barbara; the devoted father of Ari (Elena), Christopher (Gina) and Erin Rosenbaum (Shane); step-father of Kara Perrone (Nick) and Kyle Hejnar; and the cherished grandfather of Ally and Ben Rosenbaum, and Sophia, Cole and Mei Lin Perrone. Bernie will also be sadly missed by close friends and family.

delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2019
