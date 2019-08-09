|
Bernard M. Rosenbaum of Bensalem, Pa. passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. He was 81.
He was the beloved husband of Barbara; the devoted father of Ari (Elena), Christopher (Gina) and Erin Rosenbaum (Shane); step-father of Kara Perrone (Nick) and Kyle Hejnar; and the cherished grandfather of Ally and Ben Rosenbaum, and Sophia, Cole and Mei Lin Perrone. Bernie will also be sadly missed by close friends and family.
