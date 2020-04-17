Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Schapers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard William Schapers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard William Schapers Obituary
Bill Schapers formerly of Yardley, Pa., died Tuesday April 7, 2020 in Heranado Fla. of coronavirus. He was 84.

Bill served in the Coast Guard and retired from H J Baker Ny., Ny./Ct.

He enjoyed singing and playing golf.

He was a proud husband to the late L Elaine (Smith) Schapers. Father to W Brant Schapers & wife Theresa of Plymouth Meeting, daughter Lisa & her husband David Swasing of Fallingston, & daughter Kimberly & her husband Christopher Collings of Levittown.

Grandfather of five grandchildren Marissa & Joseph Schapers, Amanda & Matthew Swasing, and Samantha (Collings) Witman spouse Anthony. He is also survived by five great grandchildren, brothers John & Thomas and sister Dena Schapers. And many other nieces, nephews and friends.

The family will celebrate his life at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -