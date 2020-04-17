|
Bill Schapers formerly of Yardley, Pa., died Tuesday April 7, 2020 in Heranado Fla. of coronavirus. He was 84.
Bill served in the Coast Guard and retired from H J Baker Ny., Ny./Ct.
He enjoyed singing and playing golf.
He was a proud husband to the late L Elaine (Smith) Schapers. Father to W Brant Schapers & wife Theresa of Plymouth Meeting, daughter Lisa & her husband David Swasing of Fallingston, & daughter Kimberly & her husband Christopher Collings of Levittown.
Grandfather of five grandchildren Marissa & Joseph Schapers, Amanda & Matthew Swasing, and Samantha (Collings) Witman spouse Anthony. He is also survived by five great grandchildren, brothers John & Thomas and sister Dena Schapers. And many other nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will celebrate his life at a later date.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 17, 2020