Bernice K. Berk passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by her son and grandchildren. She was 89.She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard R. Berk for 59 years.Born in Philadelphia, she was the loving daughter of the late Benjamin O. and Katherine E. Vandermay Willing.In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bunny loved to garden, listen to music, watch old movies, solve word jumbles, and to be surrounded by family and friends.Bernice is survived by her loving sons, Robert L. Berk (Carol), Richard B. Berk (Linda), and Kenneth E. Berk (Teri); her sister Phyllis Ridlon; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. She also is survived by several nieces, nephews, and her extended Gallagher family.Relatives and friends are invited to Bernice's graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Road, Feasterville, PA 19053.In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernice's name may be made to Royce's Rescue, 374 Worthington Mill Road, Richboro, PA 18954.