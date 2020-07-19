1/1
Bernice K. Berk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bernice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bernice K. Berk passed away peacefully Thursday, July 16, 2020, surrounded by her son and grandchildren. She was 89.

She was the beloved wife of the late Leonard R. Berk for 59 years.

Born in Philadelphia, she was the loving daughter of the late Benjamin O. and Katherine E. Vandermay Willing.

In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, Bunny loved to garden, listen to music, watch old movies, solve word jumbles, and to be surrounded by family and friends.

Bernice is survived by her loving sons, Robert L. Berk (Carol), Richard B. Berk (Linda), and Kenneth E. Berk (Teri); her sister Phyllis Ridlon; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren, with one more on the way. She also is survived by several nieces, nephews, and her extended Gallagher family.

Relatives and friends are invited to Bernice's graveside service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in Sunset Memorial Park, 333 W. County Line Road, Feasterville, PA 19053.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bernice's name may be made to Royce's Rescue, 374 Worthington Mill Road, Richboro, PA 18954.

www.Fluehr.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved