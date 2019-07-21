Home

Bernice S. (Simonton) Cook died May 31, 2019, at the Pitman Manor, Pitman, N.J., where she lived for many years. She was 100.

Born and raised in Lambertville, N.J., Bernice graduated from Lambertville High School in 1935, and received her Bachelor's degree from Rider College in 1938. She lived in Titusville over 40 years before moving to Pitman.

Bernice was a former secretary for the Trenton Country Club. She was a member and secretary of the Titusville United Methodist Church for 15 years until her retirement in 1965. She became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pitman in 1992.

She was preceded in death in 1999 by her husband, Christopher J. Cook.

She is survived by her children, Peter C. Cook and L. Berrel Cook, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held privately in the Titusville United Methodist Cemetery. Those desiring may make a contribution to save homeless at www.animals.org.

Memories may be shared at the web site listed below.

Kelley Funeral Home,

Pitman

www.kelleyfhpitman.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on July 21, 2019
