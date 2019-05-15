|
|
Beth (Heath) Bizuk passed away peacefully on Friday, May 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Safety Harbor, Fla. after a valiant battle with cancer. She was 51.
Beth was born June 14, 1967 in Croydon, Pa. to Kenneth and Ida Heath. She was a 1985 graduate of Truman High School.
She married Jim Bizuk in 1994 and in 1996 gave birth to Gemma, "her pride and joy." She worked as a loan processor at Bank of America in various locations in Pennsylvania and transferred to Florida in 2013, when Beth, Jim and Gemma made the move to sunny Florida.
Beth was a beautiful woman inside and out, she had a kind and gentle soul and an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way. She was someone you just loved to be around.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; daughter, Gemma; mother, Ida; sister, Cindy; brother, Ken; and many loving cousins.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at the First Baptist Church of Bristol, 6139 Emilie Rd., Levittown, PA 19057, where family and friends will be received from 9:30 to 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contributions may be made in Beth's name to the church.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 15, 2019