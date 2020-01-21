|
Mrs. Beth Grady of Wyalusing, Pa. passed away peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre, Pa., surrounded by her family. She was 54.
Beth was born Dec. 30, 1965 in Fairless Hills, Pa., a daughter of the late Donald E. and Olive Johnson Worrell. She graduated from Pennsbury High School, Fairless Hills, as a member of the Class of 1983.
After school, she worked for a short time at a Burger King, where she met her future husband, John Grady. They were married on July 21, 1990. After going to school for cosmetology, she went to work as a software designer with her husband John. Last year they celebrated their 29th wedding anniversary.
Beth loved animals, especially her Bernese Mountain Dogs: Jazmine, Sydney, Shilo, and Sheba, as well as a plethora of cats, a potbellied pig, chickens, parakeets, turtles, and various other wildlife. She liked cooking, singing, and cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinatti Bengals. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her spouse and the love of her life, John Grady at home, her sisters, Donna Harris of South Carolina and Debbie Troth of Fairless Hills, her brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven Worrell (Sandra) of Wyalusing, Pa., Ronald Worrell (Rebecca) of East Windsor, N.J., Gary Worrell (Denise) of Columbia, Md., Christopher Worrell (Lyn) of Haysville, Kan., and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Leslie Worrell, and her brother-in-law, William Troth.
Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, at the P. Dean Homer Funeral Home, 83 Grovedale La., Wyalusing, PA 18853, with Pastor Tim Geiss of the Victory Church, Troy, Pa., officiating. Friends and family may call from 1 p.m. until the start of the service Saturday, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be sent in her name to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Jan. 21, 2020