Betty C. Lee, peacefully passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 while living at Attleboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a caring and loving community in Langhorne, Pa. She was 93.
Born May 29, 1926 in Bristol, Pa. to the late George and Irene (Michael Venturino ) Palzer. Betty was kind and humble and a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.
She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Michael Paul Lee. Their life together began in Pleasantville, N.J., took them to Penndel, Pa., Halstead, Pa. and eventually returning locally.
Betty is survived by three children Kathleen Lee, Franklin, N.Y. Patricia (John) Gunther, New Castle, Co and Michael (Laura Smith) Lee, Levittown, Pa. Four grandchildren Jason (Karlye) Gunther, Melissa Obuhanick, Michael Lee and Brenna Lee. Five great grandchildren Paige, Hannah and Fiona Obuhanick, Amanda Lee and Owen Gunther.
Betty was also preceded in death by her brother Edward Palzer and Dorothy (Sal) Moschella.
A memorial celebration will be planned for a future date.
Arrangements made through Bradley's Funeral Home and Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church both in Penndel, Pa. We will always carry her memory in our hearts forever.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on May 24, 2020