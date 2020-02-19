|
Betty (Purcell) Hentz of Fairless Hills for 68 years, entered into eternal glory on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Shenandoah, Pa., she was the daughter of William and Julia Purcell. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, and their son, Francis, who welcomed her with loving arms.
She was a devoted mother and friend to her six surviving children, Betty Anne Hancock (Dennis), Jackie Bulafka (Bill), Vince Hentz (Sharon), Susie Ebersole (Ray), Kate Breslin (Jack) and Tony Hentz (Wendy); her 17 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren on the way.
She was born to a family of ten children. She is survived by her sister, Anne Marie Oshman, her sisters-in-law, Joanne Lazusky and Carol Reilly, and many nieces and nephews.
Betty enjoyed summer vacations in good ole Sea Isle City, trips to the casinos with their buddies, the holidays with her family, and attending Mass at St. Francis Cabrini.
We will always be grateful to her constant and faithful companion, her niece, Maggie Mae; her nurse and wonderful friend, Terry Baker; Di Di Burns, another true friend; and her special buddy, Msgr. Michael McCormac.
Betty spent all her time as a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend. But most of all, the love for her children and grandchildren will be felt in our hearts forever and we will always remember her words each and every night, "Good night and God Bless-we'll talk tomorrow. Give everyone a kiss for me and tell them I love them." Till we meet again Mom- Good night and God Bless! We will love and miss you always!
Family and friends will be received from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Francis Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow the Mass in Our Lady of Grace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's name may be made to St. Francis Cabrini Church at the above address.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 19, 2020