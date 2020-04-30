Home

For more information about
Betty Robison
View Funeral Home Obituary
More Obituaries for Betty Robison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty I. Robison

Betty I. Robison Obituary
Betty Irene Robison passed away at St. Mary Medical Center, Langhorne, on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the age of 90.

Born and raised in Altoona, Pa., Mrs. Robison moved to Croydon Acres in 1955, where she resided with her family for many years. In 1991 she relocated to the Shade Gap area of Upstate Pennsylvania, where she lived a quiet and peaceful life before moving back to the Levittown area in 2013.

Betty was a hard working woman who spent her career working as an office manager for Greenwood Dairies and later Rosenberger's Dairies, where she retired from in 1991.

In her free time she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and crocheting.

Mrs. Robison was the beloved wife of the late Earl Robison.

She is survived by her loving children, Linda Andrews (late Richard), Gerald (Mary Ann) and Earl Robison (Mary); her grandsons, Keith (Heidi), Kevin (Keri), Kristopher (Cindy) and Mark (Carolyn); and her nine great grandchildren, Dylan, Shane, Kate, Madison, Mason, Savannah, Lucas, Josh and Riley. Betty was affectionately known throughout the family as "Nanny."

Betty was preceded in death by her brothers, Donald and Albert Seeman, and her faithful K-9 companion, Lulu, who was always by her side.

Mrs. Robison will be laid to rest with her husband at Rosedale Memorial Park, Bensalem, in a private family ceremony.

Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Apr. 30, 2020
