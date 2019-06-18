|
Betty Jean "BJ" Bowen of Levittown, Pa. went home to God Thursday morning, June 13, 2019, at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia, with her husband at her side. She was 69.
Born in Beartown, Lancaster County, Pa., BJ had been a resident of Levittown since 1972. She graduated from Coatesville Area Senior High School in 1968 before becoming a five-year nursing student at Albright College and Reading Hospital, Reading, Pa. After graduation, BJ moved to Levittown to marry and begin her career.
BJ began her nursing career at Lower Bucks Hospital before moving on to Delaware Valley Hospital in Bristol, Pa. After the birth of her son, John, she earned her teaching certificate and became involved in School Nursing with the Pennsbury School District. This directional shift in her career ultimately led her to the Bucks County Intermediate Unit #22, where BJ became a classroom nurse dealing with the severely and profoundly handicapped students, from which she retired after 23 years of service.
Betty Jean was involved in her church, St. John Lutheran Church, Morrisville, both as a Sunday School Superintendent and Alto singer in the church choir. She enjoyed needlepoint, cross-stitch, and, before getting sick, working in the garden.
Betty Jean was the best friend, soulmate and beloved wife for 45 years to Richard A. Bowen, the loving mother of John Bowen and his wife, Jeannine, and the devoted grandmother to Emily and Kaitlyn. She was the dear sister to Anne (Strock) Waddington.
BJ was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Serena Strock of Milford, Del., her in-laws, Orlando and Betty Bowen of Allentown, Pa., and her grandson, Kevin Charles Bowen.
Relatives and friends are invited to join us Saturday, June 29, at St. John Lutheran Church, 1203 Pine Grove Rd., Morrisville, PA 19067, where the visitation and remembrances with the family will be from 10 to 11 a.m. with a Celebration of Life service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed with a light, cold luncheon after the service.
Donations can be made in Betty Jean's name to St. John Lutheran Church or to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation whose address can be found at their web site, www.ipffoundation.org.
