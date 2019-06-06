Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Loe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty L. Loe

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Betty L. Loe Obituary
Betty L. (Romano) Loe, formerly of Birdsboro, Pa., but recently lived in Southampton, Pa., died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Pa. She was 89.

She was born in Birdsboro, Pa., the daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Menucci) Romano. She was the widow of Hoyle "Shorty" Loe.

Betty was employed as a final inspector for the former Western Electric and AT&T in Reading, Pa. She was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church in Douglassville, Pa. She was a former member of the Christian Women's Club of Immaculate Conception, loved spending time with her great-grandchildren, and enjoyed Italian cooking, entertaining, and shopping.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Donna M. Mountford, widow of Robert E. Jr. of Port Orange, Fla.; two brothers, Patsy Romano of Birdsboro, Pa., and Eugene Romano of Shillington, Pa; two sisters, Ann Harner of Birdsboro, Pa. and Rita Munn of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two grandchildren, Michael R. Mountford and Shanna M. Staub, wife of Bernie; and five great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jordyn, Bo, Halie, and Luke.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Marie Kendrick.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church, 905 Chestnut St. Douglassville (Union Twp.), Pa. There will be a viewing prior to mass from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception RC Church Cemetery.

Dengler Funeral Home,

Birdsboro
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.