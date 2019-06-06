|
Betty L. (Romano) Loe, formerly of Birdsboro, Pa., but recently lived in Southampton, Pa., died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Holy Redeemer Hospital in Meadowbrook, Pa. She was 89.
She was born in Birdsboro, Pa., the daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Menucci) Romano. She was the widow of Hoyle "Shorty" Loe.
Betty was employed as a final inspector for the former Western Electric and AT&T in Reading, Pa. She was a member of Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church in Douglassville, Pa. She was a former member of the Christian Women's Club of Immaculate Conception, loved spending time with her great-grandchildren, and enjoyed Italian cooking, entertaining, and shopping.
Betty is survived by one daughter, Donna M. Mountford, widow of Robert E. Jr. of Port Orange, Fla.; two brothers, Patsy Romano of Birdsboro, Pa., and Eugene Romano of Shillington, Pa; two sisters, Ann Harner of Birdsboro, Pa. and Rita Munn of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; two grandchildren, Michael R. Mountford and Shanna M. Staub, wife of Bernie; and five great-grandchildren, Jonathan, Jordyn, Bo, Halie, and Luke.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Marie Kendrick.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Immaculate Conception BVM RC Church, 905 Chestnut St. Douglassville (Union Twp.), Pa. There will be a viewing prior to mass from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the church. Interment will be held in the Immaculate Conception RC Church Cemetery.
Dengler Funeral Home,
Birdsboro
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 6, 2019