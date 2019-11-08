|
Betty Lou Johnson, age 76, of Warminster, Pa. and formerly of Levittown, Pa., passed away peacefully Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Bristol, Pa. to the late Earl and Eleanor (Wright) Johnson.
Betty Lou worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse. She was an active member of Post 6495 in Levittown, Pa.
She enjoyed doing arts and crafts. Most of all, Betty Lou loved spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed.
Betty Lou is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Dietz; children, Daniel Stover and Robin Stover Karlson; and brother, Richard Johnson.
She is survived by her daughter Melinda Clark (Kim); sister, Susan Johnson (Alfie); grandchildren, Mark Burkey, Derek Mabin, Dustin Hamel (Caroline), Seth Clark (Laura), Casey Clark, and Misty Stover; several great grandchildren; and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her memorial gathering on Nov. 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, located at 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007. A memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The by visiting To see Betty Lou's online tribute page, please visit the website below.
Molden Funeral Home
www.moldenfuneralchapel.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Nov. 8, 2019