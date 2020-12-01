Betty Lou Schrader
Betty Lou Schrader, age 88 of Morrisville, PA passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.
Born in Centralia, PA, Mrs. Schrader lived in Morrisville for over 60 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a packager for Meade's (now TAVO) Custom Packaging Manufacture Plant in Fallsington for over 40 years. The most important things in Betty's life were her family, her church, and her work.
Daughter of the late Alfred and Bernice (Yeager) Burge, wife of the late Lamar Schrader, Jr., and mother of the late Randy Schrader, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Elizabeth and their two children Rachel and Luke Schrader of Morrisville PA. Two sisters and a brother-in-law Nancy and Bill Spiece of Cattawissa, PA and Joanne Blazina of Harrisburg, PA, and several nieces and nephews.
Her service and interment in Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family, entrusted to the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, in Mrs. Schrader's name, be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, www.alz.org
.