1/1
Betty Lou Schrader
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Schrader
Betty Lou Schrader, age 88 of Morrisville, PA passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, with her son and daughter-in-law by her side.
Born in Centralia, PA, Mrs. Schrader lived in Morrisville for over 60 years. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as a packager for Meade's (now TAVO) Custom Packaging Manufacture Plant in Fallsington for over 40 years. The most important things in Betty's life were her family, her church, and her work.
Daughter of the late Alfred and Bernice (Yeager) Burge, wife of the late Lamar Schrader, Jr., and mother of the late Randy Schrader, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Dennis and Elizabeth and their two children Rachel and Luke Schrader of Morrisville PA. Two sisters and a brother-in-law Nancy and Bill Spiece of Cattawissa, PA and Joanne Blazina of Harrisburg, PA, and several nieces and nephews.
Her service and interment in Washington Crossing National Cemetery will be held privately at the convenience of the family, entrusted to the care of the J. Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel, Morrisville, PA.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions, in Mrs. Schrader's name, be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel
41 W Trenton Ave
Morrisville, PA 19067
(215) 295-7725
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J Allen Hooper Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved