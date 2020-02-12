|
Betty Pauzer passed away suddenly on Sunday Feb. 9, 2020 at St. Mary Medical Center. She was 89.
She was born in Locust Gap, Pa., and had resided in Bristol for over 60 years.
Betty was very politically active; she was a longtime member of St. Thomas Aquinas Church and she was the school librarian at St. Thomas Aquinas School for many years. Betty spent 35 years working in retail and was recently working at Walmart.
She was preceded in death by her husband Leonard F. Pauzer and her daughter Peggy Ann Smith.
Betty is survived by her three children Susan Herbert (Dennis), Lorri Baba and Leonard Pauzer (Kathleen) and her eight grandchildren Habeeb, Alyvia, Daniel, Nicholas, Alexander, Scarlett, Craig and Liam.
Family and friends will be received on Saturday Feb. 15, 2020 at St. Thomas Aquinas Church 601 Bristol Pike, Croydon, PA 19021 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with her Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m.
Her interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers donations in Betty's memory may be made to your local catholic church.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 12, 2020