Betty Stephens Thomas of Levittown passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Pickering Manor. She was 89.
Betty was born Aug. 12, 1929 in Honesdale, Pa. She graduated from Honesdale High School in 1947 and Wilkes-Barre General Hospital Nursing School in 1950 becoming a Registered Nurse. In 1951 she started working at the General Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
She was an original Levittown homeowner since 1957, homemaker, member of the Forsythia Gate Women's Club, and a Women's Panel speaker for Franklin Life Ins. Co.
She was a very devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great- grandmother and great- great-grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings by the pool, loved preparing delicious meals for her family and has passed on numerous family stories and recipes. Betty had the kindest heart and enjoyed life to the fullest.
Betty was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, William D. Thomas Sr. in 2011, her son, Scott S. Thomas in 2002, and her grandson, Donald C. Perpente in 2017.
Betty will be greatly missed by her children: son, William D. Thomas Jr. (friend, Judy Spiotto) of Levittown; daughter, Cynthia Perpente (Donald) of Fairless Hills; son, Robert Thomas (Tanya) of Connecticut, and daughter-in-law, Deborah Thomas of Florida. She is also survived and will be greatly missed by 10 grandsons and two granddaughters, 13 great- grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 1, at the James O. Bradley Funeral Home, Inc., 260 Bellevue Ave., Penndel, PA 19047, with a service to begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.
James O. Bradley Funeral Home,
Penndel
www.jamesobradley.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 26, 2019