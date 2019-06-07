|
Betty (Scuteri) Vedder of Fairless Hills, Pa. passed away peacefully Sunday, June 2, 2019, in her home of 65 years.
Born in Monessen, Pa. to Peter Scuteri and Christina Apostolides, Betty graduated from Monessen High School in 1945.
She was a former employee of Pomeroy's Department Store in Levittown, Pa., where she worked for over 23 years.
She was a loving mother and grandmother and a wonderful friend and neighbor to many. She was a remarkable cook and baker and loved preparing delicious meals and desserts for her family and friends. Her apple pie was famous, with the flakiest crust you've ever tasted. Her favorite pastimes included collecting recipes and watching cooking shows, and she always looked forward to using fresh vegetables from the garden planted and cared for by her husband, and later, her son. Her two cats Misty and Sheba were an important part of her life, as were the many other pets and rescued animals she cared for over the years.
Betty had a quick wit and a contagious laugh. She loved her family more than anything in the world, and spending time with them gave her great happiness. She enjoyed the company of her friends at Seniors and could often be found chatting with neighbors on her front porch. Everyone who met her loved her.
She was feisty and fiercely independent and would always find ways to do things without asking for help. Her mind was sharp, and she always kept her sense of humor. Betty made us think she would live forever; she was vibrant until the very end. We have lost the touchstone of our family.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Charles L. "Chuck" Vedder, her sister, Rosie Lutes, and her brother, Tony Scuteri.
She is survived by her children, Mimi Worthington (Mark) and Chuck Vedder (Mei Hentrup), and her grandchildren, Kari Kulp (Dan Boland) and Kristy Healy (Dirk). Betty was thrilled with her three great-grandchildren, Omri, Laurel, and Milo. She is also survived by her siblings, Lorraine Hodges and Donald Scuteri.
The family is grateful to all of Betty's friends and neighbors, whose love and readiness to be there for her helped her to remain in her home until the end.
Family and friends may pay their respects from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Saint Frances Cabrini Church, 325 S. Oxford Valley Road, Fairless Hills, Pa., where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. The Rite of Committal will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations be made to the National MS Society and mailed to: National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163, or donate online at nationalmssociety.org.
James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,
Levittown
www.doughertyfuneralhome.com
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on June 7, 2019