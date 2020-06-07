Beva A. Uzdilla passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 90.Born in Galveston, Texas and formerly of Tampa, Florida, Mrs. Uzdilla had been a longtime resident of Middletown Township. She was a member of Calvary Chapel.For most of her working career, Mrs. Uzdilla was employed as a secretary, most recently with ETS in Langhorne, retiring in 1994.She was a P.I.A.A. Gymnastics Judge for many years throughout Bucks County. Mrs. Uzdilla was an accomplished seamtress.She was a very strong 20 year Breast Cancer Survivor. Mrs. Uzdilla was a recent member of NarAnon.The beloved wife of the late Edward G., she was the loving mother of David (Beth Gold), Cathy Hannagen (Niall), Beva Cerra (Scott) and Douglas Uzdilla, the devoted grandmother of Rachelle, Niall Jr., Caitlin, Megan, Siena, Savona, Trentino and Santhia, and proud great grandmother of Haley Mariah and Edward.Services and interment will be held privately.Memorial contributions in Mrs. Uzdilla's name may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036.James J. Dougherty Funeral Home,Levittown