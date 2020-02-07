|
|
Beverley (Shifferstine) Randall passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, surrounded by her family at her Croydon, Pa. home. She was 85.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Beverley was the daughter of the late Annabelle (Griffiths) and Morris Shifferstine. She attended Bristol High School.
Beverley was a homemaker, hospital volunteer, Sunday-school teacher, and an active member at Oxford Valley Chapel. She loved doing puzzles and making homemade greeting cards.
She was the wife of the late Robert Randall, and the loving mother of Richard and wife, Donna Randall, Bryant and wife, Vicki Randall, and Valerie and husband, Jeffrey Myers. She was the devoted Mom Mom of Justine Spinelli (Dave), Darren Myers, Chelsea Randall, Julia Myers, Alyson Randall, and Danielle Randall, and the proud great-grandmother of Gianna, David, and Justin Spinelli, and Gabriel Myers. She is also survived by her sister, Shirley Wolf, and was preceded in death by her sister, Sandra Shifferstine.
Family and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, with a service immediately following at 8 p.m., at the Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service, 133 Otter St., Bristol, PA 19007. A second viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at the funeral home, followed by burial at the Washington Crossing National Cemetery, Newtown, Pa.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Oxford Valley Chapel, 198 Oxford Valley Rd., Levittown, PA 19056.
Molden Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service,
Bristol
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Feb. 7, 2020