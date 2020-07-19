Beverly was born on July 4, 1942. She was a Yankee Doodle Dandee. She was born to Margaret (Dorothy) nee Sterling and Harry Erney. She had three sisters and two brothers. Helen Gill is her only surviving sibling. As a child, she moved around a lot. Never really finding a home.They lived in York, Pa. for a period during her early years. She was proud to say-there were four schools in York and she attended them all. As a young girl, her mother would give her 25 cents to go to the movies. The movie was 16 cents and a Hershey candy bar was 10cents. She was always a penny short. She excelled in athletics. She was on the inaugural Frankford Girls High School team.She met the love of her life-Alex M. Straiton when her family moved back to Philly. They fell in love and quickly started a family. From 1962 to 1970 she was pregnant and gave birth five times. During the '60s, she was more times pregnant than not. The family was living in Miami, Florida.In 1970, they packed up the VW bus and moved to Croydon where the family has resided for the past 50 years. Bev had finally found a home. She was involved in the community, whether it was Spring clean up or coaching the girls' softball. She was there to help. She was also a strict disciplinarian and was ol' school; so that meant wooden spoons, and you didn't have to be her off-spring to feel the wrath.Beverly had a variety of jobs throughout her life, but had her most productive years at Ron's Tavern in Croydon. She was the best combination bartender- bouncer they ever had. She ran the bar, like she ran her family - very strict. They called her the "terminator" because she took no guff from anyone. She had "flagged" whole families from the bar.With her husband, she's travelled the world from Seattle to Jamaica; from London to Italy; even having an audience with the Pope. She was not much into cameras, so we don't have too many pictures of those experiences. She was also a big football fan and loved her Iggles and Randall Cunningham.In recent years, her health was not the best. But that didn't slow her down.She is survived by her husband and five children (Alex Jr, Victor, Matthew, Eric and Maryanne). She also had eight grandchildren (Kristy, Victor Jr, Carmela, Alyssa, Jimmy, Matt Jr, Jacquelyn and Logan) and two great-grandchildren. Beverly was preceded in death by her daughter, Elizabeth. She loved her family and she loved being caretaker to her grandkids.Services and interment will be private.Tomlinson Funeral Home