|
|
Beverly J. "Betty" Workman, formerly of Levittown, passed away on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019 in Knoxville, TN. She was 91.
Mrs. Workman was a former longtime resident of the Cobalt Ridge section of Levittown and has resided in Knoxville for the past 4 years. She was employed as a chef by Woods Services for several years.
Mrs. Workman was involved with Maple Point Band Boosters and the concert choir. She enjoyed many trips to the casinos with her best friend, Bernice.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Hugh and Maxine Newman, Sr.; brothers, Hugh, Jr., Dave, Tom, and James; and sister Helen.
She is survived by her children, Donald L. Rhoades of Pa., Barbara E. Luminella (Denny) of Pa., Debra A. Boland (Tom) of Texas, and Robert L. Workman (Lee) of Florida; her brother, Kenneth L. (Spud) Newman; sisters Delores P. Moorehouse (Ron), and Vivian F. Ridenour (Fletcher); and grandchildren, Buddy and Michael Workman.
Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4th at Rosedale Memorial Park, 3850 Richlieu Road, Bensalem.
Dougherty Funeral Home
Levittown, Pa.
Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Dec. 29, 2019