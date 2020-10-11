Bill Norton died peacefully at home surrounded by family on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.



Family meant the world to him! He loved spending time playing cards and traveling with his wife of 60 years, Sonja, his children, Sharon and Bill (Linda), grandchildren, Mike (Carol), Russell (Paige), Nicole and Ian, and his great-grandchildren, Riley and James.



A proud graduate of Bloomsburg State Teacher's College, Bill made a difference in many lives during his career as a Business Educator, Dean of Students, and Department Chair at Neshaminy High School. He had a vision and incorporated computers into their curriculum, which added course offerings and provided students with essential real-life skills.



He was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church, Hulmeville, where he served on the vestry and numerous committees. Bill was a Boy Scout in his youth and continued later as a volunteer and Scoutmaster of Troop 316.



If you were fortunate enough to know Bill, you knew he loved the mountains and beach, golfing and fishing with his Neshaminy buddies, reading, doing Sudoku's and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups!



The family will be having a Celebration of Bill's Life in the Spring.



Donations in Bill's name can be made to Mary's Cupboard (Food Pantry), 100 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, PA 19054.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store