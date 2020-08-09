1/
Blanche B. Phythyon
Blanche B. Phythyon of Doylestown, Pa. passed away at her residence on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020. She was 77.

Born in Newark, N.J. to the late Gage and Claire (Pridham) Beemer, Blanche resided in New Hope, Pa. before moving to Doylestown in 2001.

Blanche received a Bachelor's degree from Arcadia University and a Master's degree in Education from Lehigh University. She was formerly employed as a high school English teacher with Pennsbury High School for 34 years, retiring in 1999. After retiring, Blanche worked part time as a receptionist with the Fonthill Museum for seven years and also enjoyed traveling, reading and baking.

She was the sister of William G. Beemer and wife, Barbara; loving aunt of Elizabeth Beemer and Alison Ashbaugh; and cherished grand aunt of Matthew Gage. Blanche leaves behind numerous friends here and abroad whose lives she enriched with her wit and generosity.

Cremation services were private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Oxfam America, 226 Causeway Street, 5th Fl., Boston, MA 02114-2206 (www.oxfamamerica.org) would be appreciated.

Condolences may be sent through the funeral home's web site below.

Varcoe-Thomas Funeral Home/ Central Bucks Crematory,

Doylestown, Pa

varcoethomasfuneralhome.com




Published in Bucks County Courier Times on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
VARCOE-THOMAS FUNERAL HOME
344 NORTH MAIN STREET
Doylestown, PA 18901
(215) 348-8930
