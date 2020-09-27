Bonnie suffered a sudden pulmonary embolism and ultimately succumbed to its effects on September 23, 2020. She was 44. She was born July 22, 1976, in Phoenixville, PA. Bonnie was a resident of Lower Makefield Township for most of her life. She was a Pennsbury girl, having attended Edgewood Elementary, Pennwood Middle School and graduating from Pennsbury High in 1994. She did her undergraduate and post graduate studies at Arcadia University finishing her education with a Master's Degree of Science in the Science of Education from Drexel University.



She joined the teaching staff at Pennsbury High School East in 2007, where she excelled as a popular and gifted mathematics teacher. Bonnie's ability to inspire others and to fill the world around her with kindness was truly the essence of her spirit. She was always ready to help any student, especially those with special needs.



Patience, understanding and generosity were woven into her life as a teacher and mother. But her greatest focus was on her family, two beautiful daughters and a most supportive husband, as well as her students and loyal friends.



Bonnie's interests were wide ranging; from animal rescue to off-roading, the agility of fencing to the task of community fund-raising. She always had animals in her life and home active mostly Australian Shepherds she rescued from New Spirit 4 Aussies.



Keenly interested in researching Juvenile Diabetes, she raised funds for a cure through volunteer Walks for JDRF (donations to these organizations in her name will be appreciated).



There was always music in her home. You could often find her dancing with her girls usually to a Disney tune. She mirrored the quote on her kitchen wall: "Life isn't about waiting for the storm to pass ... it's learning to Dance in the Rain."



She loved reading and sharing science fiction with her dad. She made a genuine attempt to improve the world by helping others to reach their full potential. Bonnie's legacy is love and kindness itself.



Bonnie left behind her loving Husband, Harley C. Eshleman; her two daughters, Bella age 11 and Ava age 6; her parents Mark A. and Frances Zagone Redding, and her brother, Eric A. Redding,



(and her adoring Uncle John Redding in Meridian, Idaho) A memorial service in being planned and will be announced soon.



