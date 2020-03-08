|
Bonnie Wright passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, surrounded by family, in Orlando, Fla. She was 78.
Born April 8, 1941, Bonnie was raised in Trenton, N.J., where she graduated from Hamilton High School. She attended Rider College, studying business. While in school Bonnie worked at Princeton University Forrestal Research Campus where she met her future husband.
Bonnie worked for General Motors for 40 years. After retirement, she worked at Johnson & Johnson before she and her husband said goodbye to Yardley, and retired to Dawtaw Island, S.C. They built their dream home adjacent to a salt marsh, enjoyed boating, fishing, and volunteering at Hunting Island State Park. Bonnie enjoyed her time in the Beaufort Power Squadron and serving as president of the Friends of Hunting Island State Park organization.
Bonnie was always up for adventure. As a young girl, Bonnie enjoyed being the student council president, a camp counselor, and lifeguard. She and her husband, Ken, with their daughter lived in Geneva, Switzerland, for several years and traveled Europe in their Austin Healey. Nothing slowed her down. She was active throughout her life with her hobbies: gardening, entertaining, cooking, laughing, volunteering, and outdoor sports activities. Bonnie made friends wherever she went. She is missed by all.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Kenneth E. Wright. Bonnie is survived by her two children, Kim (Wright) Schlereth and her husband, Howard, and their daughter, June Schlereth of Levittown, and her son, Todd Wright and his wife, Heather, and their children, Charlotte Wright and Jacob Wright of Manheim, Pa. She also is survived by her niece, Amy (Wright) Daly and her husband, Luke, and their son, Luke David Daly of Belle Isle, Fla.
A celebration of life will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, March 15, at FitzGerald-Sommer Funeral Home, 17 S. Delaware Ave., Yardley, PA, 19067, where the service begins at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Bonnie's family requests donations be made to Friends of Hunting Island State Park (www.friendsofhuntingisland.org/donate) or the (donate3.cancer.org).
